SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Short Interest Update

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 908,500 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the August 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 450,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SBOW shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles W. Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $235,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,436.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles W. Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $235,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,436.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 8,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $410,474.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,215,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,311,638.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,717. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 520,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period.

SBOW traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.75. 562,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,017. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $667.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.25. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $49.91.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.19. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $182.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About SilverBow Resources

(Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.