SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Stock Price Down 9%

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.88 and last traded at $33.44. Approximately 14,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 345,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBOW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

SilverBow Resources Stock Down 8.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $608.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $182.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 71.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 81,448 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $3,621,992.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,112,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,884,653.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles W. Wampler sold 5,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,436.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 81,448 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $3,621,992.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,112,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,884,653.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,352 shares of company stock worth $4,267,717 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth $34,656,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 653.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 376,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after buying an additional 326,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,481.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after buying an additional 276,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2,951.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 208,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 474.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 191,842 shares in the last quarter.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

