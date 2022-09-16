SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in August

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SimCorp A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS SICRF remained flat at $69.76 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.17. SimCorp A/S has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $71.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SimCorp A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

About SimCorp A/S

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset management, fund management, insurance, life/pension, central banks, asset servicing, treasury, sovereign wealth, and wealth management companies. It provides SimCorp Dimension, an integrated front-to-back investment management solution; SimCorp Sofia, a front-to-back investment management solution for the Italian insurance market; SimCorp Gain, an enterprise data management solution for reference and market data management; and SimCorp Coric, a solution for client communications and reporting automation.

