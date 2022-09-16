SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Update

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the August 15th total of 150,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,091,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SinglePoint Stock Up 9.5 %

OTCMKTS:SING traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.14. 626,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,310. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. SinglePoint has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.28.

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. It offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. The company also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

