SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.37

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 11998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SITC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.15.
SITE Centers Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.51.
SITE Centers Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 537.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SITE Centers (SITC)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.