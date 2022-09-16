SmartPad (PAD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.00 Million

SmartPad (PAD) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, SmartPad has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SmartPad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartPad has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $19,566.00 worth of SmartPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 537.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,811.00 or 0.19253257 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00837516 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00020966 BTC.

SmartPad Profile

SmartPad’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,068,209 coins. SmartPad’s official Twitter account is @SmartPad7.

SmartPad Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartPad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

