SmileyCoin Price Down 9% Over Last 7 Days (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 16th. During the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SmileyCoin has a total market cap of $246,161.74 and approximately $78.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00024892 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00281709 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001092 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002204 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00025632 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info.

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle.”

