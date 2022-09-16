Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) CEO Buys $12,950.00 in Stock

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) CEO William W. Smith, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $12,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,864,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,599,583.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Smith Micro Software Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,112. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $154.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith Micro Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMSI. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 213,722 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

