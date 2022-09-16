Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.80

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.80 and traded as low as $32.95. Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at $33.14, with a volume of 16,452 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €40.80 ($41.63) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €45.00 ($45.92) to €48.00 ($48.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,530.33.

Smurfit Kappa Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Further Reading

