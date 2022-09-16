Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 4,805.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,324,576 shares during the quarter. Snap accounts for approximately 0.8% of DnB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Snap were worth $111,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Snap stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,531,656. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $479,170.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,415,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,925,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $479,170.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,415,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,925,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,155,438 shares of company stock valued at $11,957,990.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Snap Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.