Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SQM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

SQM stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.28. The stock had a trading volume of 28,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,991. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $115.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.3% during the second quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after acquiring an additional 730,931 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth approximately $395,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.