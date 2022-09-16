Societe Generale Cuts International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $129.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Societe Generale to $129.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
IBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.18.
International Business Machines Price Performance
Shares of IBM stock opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00.
International Business Machines Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
Featured Stories
