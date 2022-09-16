Societe Generale Cuts International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $129.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBMGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Societe Generale to $129.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

IBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.18.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

