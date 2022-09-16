SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,455,700 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 1,965,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 877.0 days.
SoftBank Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SFTBF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.26. The stock had a trading volume of 562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71. SoftBank Group has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $62.42.
SoftBank Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoftBank Group (SFTBF)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.