SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 392,500 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the August 15th total of 608,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SoftBank Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SoftBank Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.78. 302,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,278. SoftBank Group has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($7.52) earnings per share for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 84.15%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoftBank Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Latin America Funds. The company offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

