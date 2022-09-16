Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Short Interest Update

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,300 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 2,995,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,704,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Solar Integrated Roofing Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SIRC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. 2,031,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,928,633. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.63.

Get Solar Integrated Roofing alerts:

About Solar Integrated Roofing

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. operates as an integrated, single-source solar power, HVAC, and roofing systems installation company. It provides various solutions, including sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup, and electric vehicle charging stations to roofing, HVAC, and related electrical contracting work.

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Integrated Roofing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Integrated Roofing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.