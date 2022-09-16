Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.78. 1,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 283,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Separately, TheStreet raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $480.14 million, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $86.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 135.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 74.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

