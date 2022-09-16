Solrise Finance Reaches Market Cap of $1.49 Million (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Solrise Finance has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solrise Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $30,714.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 161% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,459.41 or 0.32734841 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 575.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00102932 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00839715 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Solrise Finance Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,755 coins and its circulating supply is 90,365,802 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance.

Buying and Selling Solrise Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Solrise Finance is a decentralized fund management and investment protocol on Solana.”

