Somerset Trust Co Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Shares of XOM opened at $94.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.96 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

