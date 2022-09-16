Somnium Space Cubes Hits Market Cap of $17.75 Million (CUBE)

Somnium Space Cubes (CUBE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, Somnium Space Cubes has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Somnium Space Cubes coin can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00007288 BTC on major exchanges. Somnium Space Cubes has a market capitalization of $17.75 million and $93,912.00 worth of Somnium Space Cubes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Somnium Space Cubes Coin Profile

Somnium Space Cubes’ launch date was October 6th, 2019. Somnium Space Cubes’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,500,000 coins. Somnium Space Cubes’ official Twitter account is @SomniumSpace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Somnium Space Cubes is www.somniumspace.com.

Somnium Space Cubes Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Somnium Space CUBEs is an open, social & persistent VR world built on blockchain. Buy land, build or import objects and instantly monetize. Universe shaped entirely by players.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Somnium Space Cubes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Somnium Space Cubes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Somnium Space Cubes using one of the exchanges listed above.

