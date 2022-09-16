SonoCoin (SONO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30,252.00

SonoCoin (SONO) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, SonoCoin has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SonoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. SonoCoin has a market capitalization of $730,777.48 and approximately $30,252.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 111.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.37 or 0.22926770 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 572.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00103234 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005114 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005114 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002354 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00846397 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
SonoCoin Coin Profile
SonoCoin’s total supply is 117,465,404 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. The official website for SonoCoin is sonocoin.io. SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SonoCoin is medium.com/@sonocoin.
SonoCoin Coin Trading
