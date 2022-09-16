Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Sonova from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sonova from CHF 399 to CHF 346 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sonova from CHF 415 to CHF 380 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sonova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonova presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $368.67.

Get Sonova alerts:

Sonova Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.61.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.