SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) were up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 2,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 174,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on SOUN shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth $576,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cota Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,463,000.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

