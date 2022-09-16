SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNGet Rating) were up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 2,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 174,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SOUN shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth $576,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cota Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,463,000.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

