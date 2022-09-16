Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Update

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Source Capital Price Performance

NYSE:SOR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.14. 9,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,184. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.91. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $36.13 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

Source Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Source Capital

In related news, Director Mark L. Lipson acquired 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $50,124.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,060.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Source Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Source Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Source Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

