Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Spanish Broadcasting System Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SBSAA remained flat at $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday. Spanish Broadcasting System has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40.
Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spanish Broadcasting System (SBSAA)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.