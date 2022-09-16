Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Spanish Broadcasting System Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBSAA remained flat at $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday. Spanish Broadcasting System has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40.

Get Spanish Broadcasting System alerts:

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.