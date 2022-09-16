SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,299 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

PSK stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.16. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,536. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $43.94.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

