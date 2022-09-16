SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Boosted by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1,157.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $45.87 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $56.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

