SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Lifted by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.36. 176,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,554,175. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.