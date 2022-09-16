SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 500,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,103,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. American Trust increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,456,000 after buying an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $267,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SLY stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.14. 4,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,458. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $77.12 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.08.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

