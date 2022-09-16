Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

SPB stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.93. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $48.59 and a 1-year high of $107.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.88 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $747,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $2,885,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Further Reading

