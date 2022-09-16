Spence Asset Management Acquires 1,890 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Silvergate Capital accounts for approximately 1.0% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Spence Asset Management owned about 0.18% of Silvergate Capital worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,197,000 after acquiring an additional 502,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,100,000 after acquiring an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 439.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after acquiring an additional 334,335 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 235.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 463,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,648,000 after acquiring an additional 325,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 60.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,632,000 after acquiring an additional 322,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.69.

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

SI traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.15. 4,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,206. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $239.26. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.08.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

