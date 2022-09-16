Spence Asset Management Purchases 249 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Spence Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $354.08. The company had a trading volume of 108,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,638. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.25.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

