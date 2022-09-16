Spence Asset Management Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 70,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,304,000. Prologis makes up approximately 2.7% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Raymond James reduced their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.
Prologis Stock Performance
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.
Prologis Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
