SPINDLE Market Cap Tops $287,629.16 (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a market cap of $287,629.16 and approximately $151.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00289446 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00130415 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00049750 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001555 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000488 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

