Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.02–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.00 million-$157.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.26 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

NYSE:CXM traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,328. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 0.63. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $28,086.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,499.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,747 shares of company stock worth $2,026,301 in the last three months. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

