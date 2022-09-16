STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Stolper Co

Stolper Co increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,007,000 after acquiring an additional 308,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,110,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,614,000 after acquiring an additional 112,685 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 13.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,973,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,934,000 after acquiring an additional 353,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.61. 59,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.87. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 114.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

