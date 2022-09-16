Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Up 76.8% in August

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a growth of 76.8% from the August 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Standard Chartered Trading Down 1.2 %

SCBFY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. 14,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,788. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $16.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

