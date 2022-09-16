Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.32. The stock had a trading volume of 291,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,768,529. The firm has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.49. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.71.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

