Steem Dollars (SBD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.48 Million

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for approximately $2.68 or 0.00013583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $31.15 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016246 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00012088 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000690 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003061 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,621,084 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

