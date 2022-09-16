Steem (STEEM) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001101 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $85.69 million and approximately $8.46 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000733 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00012100 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000539 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008453 BTC.
- EGO (EGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000845 BTC.
- Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000054 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.io. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
