Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Increased to C$51.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SJ. CIBC increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.29.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Shares of SJ traded down C$0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$40.76. 64,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,043. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$30.54 and a twelve month high of C$46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.96, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.