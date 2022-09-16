Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Has $49.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $49,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,492,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 353.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,143,000 after buying an additional 33,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 382,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after purchasing an additional 227,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

IWF traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.77. 33,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,108. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.34 and a 200 day moving average of $243.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

