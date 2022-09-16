Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.65. The stock had a trading volume of 44,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,784. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $86.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.94.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

