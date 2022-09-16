Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Up 1%

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.41 and last traded at $24.41. 104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 93,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on Sterling Infrastructure to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $730.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 4.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $85,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

