Sterling Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sterling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,318 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.4% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 424 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.65.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $522.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $529.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

