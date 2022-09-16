Stifel Nicolaus Raises Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target to $172.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.00.

Masimo Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $155.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Masimo has a 1 year low of $112.07 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.25.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Masimo by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

