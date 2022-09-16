Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Transocean Put Options (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 40,284 put options on the company. This is an increase of 39% compared to the average volume of 29,009 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang acquired 12,300 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at $157,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Transocean by 285.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth $33,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.73. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.97 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

