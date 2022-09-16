StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Price Performance

REGI opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $70.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renewable Energy Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,585,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,097,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $12,590,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 265.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 29,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $15,029,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.