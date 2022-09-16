StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.
TransAct Technologies Price Performance
Shares of TACT opened at $4.51 on Monday. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
TransAct Technologies Company Profile
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransAct Technologies (TACT)
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.