StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of TACT opened at $4.51 on Monday. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

