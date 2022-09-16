StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

Shares of MNOV opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MediciNova by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MediciNova by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

