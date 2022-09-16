StockNews.com Lowers LendingClub (NYSE:LC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on LendingClub to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.40.

LendingClub Stock Performance

LC opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The business had revenue of $330.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other LendingClub news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $83,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,084.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,083 shares of company stock worth $598,332. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LC. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 7.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 945,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 57,849 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,376,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 210,588 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 373,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 201,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in LendingClub by 509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 53,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 44,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

