StockNews.com Lowers LendingClub (NYSE:LC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on LendingClub to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.40.
LendingClub Stock Performance
LC opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other LendingClub news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $83,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,084.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,083 shares of company stock worth $598,332. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LC. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 7.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 945,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 57,849 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,376,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 210,588 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 373,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 201,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in LendingClub by 509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 53,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 44,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.
LendingClub Company Profile
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
